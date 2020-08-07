Lionsgate Announces Dirty Dancing Sequel with Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing

Who’s ready for some more Dirty Dancing? Lionsgate has announced a sequel to the spicy 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. What’s more, Grey herself will star in the sequel in addition to serving as an executive producer. (Swayze died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.)

Dirty Dancing 2 will be helmed by Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies), working off a screenplay written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart, The Curse of La Llorona).



While plot details are being kept close to the vest, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer promised “the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.”

In 2004, Lionsgate released the prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, starring Diego Luna and Romola Garai.

