Dirty Projectors Announce Super João EP, Share “Holy Mackerel”: Stream

The third entry in their 5EPs series was spearheaded by band leader Dave Longstreth

on August 19, 2020, 10:33am
Dirty Projectors' Dave Longstreth

Dirty Projectors are currently two installments into a planned five-EP series they’re releasing over the course of the year. Each four-song collection features a different band member taking lead: For March’s Windows Open, it was Maia Friedman, while Felicia Douglass stepped forward for June’s Flight Tower. Now, Dirty Projectors mastermind Dave Longstreth has announced his own contribution, the Super João EP, and shared the lead single, “Holy Mackerel”.

Arriving September 4th, Super João has the sort of smooth samba sounds you’d expect from an effort named after bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto, who passed away last year. Longstreth co-wrote the lyrics with Little Wings’ Kyle Field before recording direct to tape with Kyle Thomas of King Tuff, who happens to be his neighbor in Los Angeles. As Longstreth explained in a press statement, the EPs were about rediscovering a “quick, spontaneous, trusting” in songwriting after the stereo ouroboros of the Ivo Shandor era (Dirty Projectors, Lamp Lit Prose).” (Okay, Ghostbusters fans, what does he mean?!)

As a first listen, “Holy Mackerel” feels supremely meditative with its clicking rhythm and warm plucking of a nylon-stringed guitar. If you’re on a sub-equatorial beach right before sunset and looking for something to listen to as the waves slowly creep onto the sand, just press play on this.

The track comes and equally sweet and simple video directed by Longstreth himself, and you can watch it below.

In addition to announcing Super João, Dirty Projectors have revealed that all five releases in their EP cycle will be collected into one 20-track anthology called, appropriately, 5EPs. That’s due out on both physical and digital formats on November 13th, the same day as the series’ final entry. It will be available as a double-LP housed in a tri-fold jacket, while a clear vinyl version will be exclusive to indie retailers. Pre-orders are going on now.

The next individual release will see keyboardist Kristin Slipp take the reigns, while the final EP is expected to feature the whole band trading verses.

Super João Artwork:

Dirty Projectors Super João EP Cover_Art

Super João Tracklist:
01. Holy Mackerel
02. I Get Carried Away
03. You Create Yourself
04. Moon, If Ever

