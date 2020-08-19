What’s Streaming on Disney Plus in September 2020

Mulan (Disney+)

Disney+ is changing the game for Hollywood in September 2020.

The Mouse House is bringing their highly anticipated tentpole Mulan to living rooms everywhere on September 4th. With a $29.99 price point, it’s a risky move that will either shake up distribution forever or be seen as an intriguing-albeit-flawed exercise. We’ll see!



Beyond that, Disney+ is bringing a few new titles to the mix: LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s new inspirational docu-series Becoming and National Geographic’s Josh Gad-featuring docu-series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Gotta say, the new classics being dropped aren’t too shabby, either. Who doesn’t love Bombay’s Ducks? Or Drew Barrymore’s Ever After? Or everyone’s favorite new Disney prince The Wolverine? Um, start poppin’ that popcorn, dude.

Check out the entire list below.

What’s Coming

Available September 4th

Ancient China from Above (S1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Disney Plus Originals

Mulan – $29.99 Premiere Rental

Earth to Ned

One Day At Disney – Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now – Season Finale – Episode 106 – “Socialized”

Pixar In Real Life – Season Finale – Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True – Episode 304 – “Germs”

Available September 11th

Christopher Robin

Disney Plus Originals

One Day At Disney – Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True – Episode 305 – “Photography”

Available September 18th

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)

Europe from Above (S1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (S4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Wicked Tuna (S9)

Disney Plus Originals

Becoming – Series Premiere – Episodes 101-110 Available

One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains”

Available September 25th

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)

Muppet Babies (S2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (S3)

Sydney to the Max (S2)

Wild Central America (S1)

X-Ray Earth (S1)

Disney Plus Originals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Original Series Premiere

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals – Original Movie Premiere

One Day At Disney – Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True – Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”

