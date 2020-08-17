Doja Cat Trolls Nas on TikTok in Response to His “Ultra Black” Diss Track: Watch

Doja Cat and Nas (photo by Ben Kaye)

Nas returned last week with “Ultra Black”, a new single featuring a diss aimed at Doja Cat. Now, the “Say So” star has responded by trolling the veteran New York rapper on TikTok.

The Hit-Boy-produced “Ultra Black” is about the importance of embracing one’s Blackness, something Nas doesn’t think Doja Cat does. “Sometimes I’m over-black, even my clothes are black,” he raps. “Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag/ We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.”



Nas’ pointed lines questioning Doja Cat’s Black pride come just a few months after the young artist was accused of frequenting racist, alt-right chatrooms. Doja Cat later denied actually participating in “racist conversations,” but clearly Nas hasn’t let the issue go.

Doja Cat replied to the diss with a sarcastic TikTok video posted over the weekend. In it, the 24-year-old singer looks into the camera and says, “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” while “Ultra Black” plays in the background. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?” she closes, thus likening Nas to an Australian children’s band.

Watch Doja Cat’s reply below, and then revisit “Ultra Black”, which is the lead single off Nas’ upcoming album King’s Disease.

In related news, Doja Cat just “performed” with The Weeknd on TikTok. The “Say So” artist also recently contracted COVID-19 — shortly after playing down the novel virus as “just a flu.”