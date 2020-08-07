Duckwrth Announces Label Debut Album SuperGood, Shares “Quick”: Stream

Duckwrth, photo by Brian Ziff

Since releasing I’m Uugly in 2016, Duckwrth has slowly and steadily been building his rep. After signing to Republic Records for his 2019 EP, The Falling Man, the Los Angeles rapper is now ready to drop his full-length label debut, SuperGood.

Due out August 21st, the ideas on SuperGood have been gestating for seven years. “I actually had the name for this album since 2013, and just the feeling of it…” Duckwrth said in a video interview with the Recording Academy. “But I was never in the right space with myself mentally and energy-wise to be able to present an album that felt like a celebration. An album that was made with nothing but love and joy.” He continued,



“Throughout the 2010s, it was banging, it was the Trap era. A lot of the tones of that whole decade were a bit darker. So I was just riding the wave, but now that COVID has happened and all the protesting — even though protesting has been going on for a long time — now that it’s happened and my album is coming out later this year, I feel like this album is a celebration of life, one, in general… but also, two, it’s an appreciation for Black music and Black rhythm.”

As such, SuperGood finds Duckwrth putting his bars over a range of musical styles. “It’s R&B on there, it’s house on there, it’s gospel, it’s rap, it’s Afrobeat. These are all the different elements that create Black music, in that sense.”

We got some of that house vibe on “Coming Closer”, Duckwrth’s July single with G.L.A.M. and Julia Romana. New single “Quick” takes a turn towards classic R&B and hip-hop, with just a touch of funk feels. The Los Angeles MC is accompanied by fellow Republic labelmate KIAN. Listen to both tracks below.

While we’re still waiting on a full tracklist and album art for SuperGood, Duckwrth has announced a new NTS radio show called SUperGood Nights Presented by Duckwrth. Airing every Friday at 8:00 p.m. PT from now until August 28th, guests will include Louis the Child, Kyle Dion, Channel Tres, and others. You can tune in here.