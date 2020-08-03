Dwayne Johnson Buys XFL from Vince McMahon

Dwayne Johnson to buy XFL

Before striking it big as a professional wrestler and Hollywood megastar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played college football at the University of Miami. Now, in a strange bit of serendipity, Johnston is set to oversee his very own football league after purchasing the XFL from his former WWE boss, Vince McMahon.

Johnson, his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital have acquired the XFL’s parent company Alpha Entertainment for $15 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things – my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” Johnson said in a statement. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

In her own statement, Garcia said the partners plan on “developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love.”

Following its initial launch and failure in 2001, Vince McMahon rebooted the XFL in 2018. However, less than a year into its existence, the league was forced to cease operations due to the novel coronavirus, declared for bankruptcy, and was put up for sale.

