Eartheater Announces New Album Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, Shares “How To Fight”: Stream

Visual artist and experimental music producer Eartheater is returning with a new album. Titled Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, it’s slated to arrive October 2nd through PAN.
The forthcoming studio effort was composed and workshopped during a 10-week artist residency in Zaragoza, Spain. Operating out of a large, cubic glass building overlooking the mountains, Eartheater used her time in solitude to reflect on her beginnings.
As such, Phoenix “draws a path back to the primordial lava lake from which she first emerged, as it also testifies to the reincarnating resurrections the project has undergone over its first full decade of existence,” per a statement. In taking this “path”, Eartheater has not only resharpened her focus on guitar and vocal arrangements, but also birthed material that’s said to be her most direct and most confident to date.
For an early look at the 13-track LP, Eartheater is sharing lead single “How to Fight”. Check it out below via its official video.
Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, which also features LEYA and a chamber orchestra, is up for pre-order now. Its release follows her 2019 Trinity mixtape.
Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin Artwork:
Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin Tracklist:
01. Airborne Ashes
02. Metallic Taste of Patience
03. Below The Clavicle
04. Burning Feather
05. How To Fight
06. Kiss Of The Phoenix
07. Volcano
08. Fantasy Collision
09. Mercurial Nerve
10. Goodbye Diamond
11. Bringing Me Back
12. Diamond In The Bedrock
13. Faith Consuming Hope