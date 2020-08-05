Eartheater Announces New Album Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, Shares “How To Fight”: Stream

Eartheater, photo by Sam Clarke

Visual artist and experimental music producer Eartheater is returning with a new album. Titled Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, it’s slated to arrive October 2nd through PAN.

The forthcoming studio effort was composed and workshopped during a 10-week artist residency in Zaragoza, Spain. Operating out of a large, cubic glass building overlooking the mountains, Eartheater used her time in solitude to reflect on her beginnings.



As such, Phoenix “draws a path back to the primordial lava lake from which she first emerged, as it also testifies to the reincarnating resurrections the project has undergone over its first full decade of existence,” per a statement. In taking this “path”, Eartheater has not only resharpened her focus on guitar and vocal arrangements, but also birthed material that’s said to be her most direct and most confident to date.

For an early look at the 13-track LP, Eartheater is sharing lead single “How to Fight”. Check it out below via its official video.

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, which also features LEYA and a chamber orchestra, is up for pre-order now. Its release follows her 2019 Trinity mixtape.

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin Artwork:

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin Tracklist:

01. Airborne Ashes

02. Metallic Taste of Patience

03. Below The Clavicle

04. Burning Feather

05. How To Fight

06. Kiss Of The Phoenix

07. Volcano

08. Fantasy Collision

09. Mercurial Nerve

10. Goodbye Diamond

11. Bringing Me Back

12. Diamond In The Bedrock

13. Faith Consuming Hope