EDM DJ Borgeous Plays Packed Coronavirus Concert in the Ozarks

Borgeous' concert at the Ozarks

As coronavirus cases continue to spike out of control across the country, electronic dance music DJ Borgeous headlined a packed concert in the Ozarks over the weekend.

Taking place at Shady Gators, a waterfront bar at Lake of the Ozarks, the concert saw hundreds of attendees packed shoulder to shoulder in a confined space. There were also no face coverings to be seen.



According to YourEDM, Borgeous played the event in place of the dance duo Adventure Club, who had canceled their appearance over COVID concerns. After footage from Borgeous’ performance surfaced on social media, the EDM group Cash Cash canceled their own upcoming show at Lake of the Ozarks.

Borgeous is not the first musical act to flaunt public health guidelines and stage a concert amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, The Chainsmokers played a similarly packed show in the Hamptons, prompting an investigation by New York health officials. Country singer Chase Rice and the classic rock band Great White have also come under scrutiny for playing shows in recent weeks. Meanwhile, acts including Smash Mouth, Trapt, and Buckcherry are set to play the Sturgis Buffalo Chip next week.