Elizabeth Debicki to Play Princess Diana in The Crown

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

It was only a matter of time before Princess Diana popped up in Netflix’s The Crown. That time is now as the award-winning historical drama enters its fifth season — and they even have an actress in place. Today, the show confirmed that Tenet and Guardians of the Galaxy star Elizabeth Debicki will be heading to Buckingham Palace.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” said Debicki in a statement shared via the show’s Twitter account. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series which had me hooked from episode one.”



Debicki will play the late legend for the final two seasons of the series, specifically Season 5 and 6. It’s exciting news, particularly since series creator Peter Morgan recently reverted back to his initial plan of a six-season arc. If you recall, he had previously announced back in January that the show would end with Season 5. Not so!

Temper that excitement, though, as we’re a ways off from a fifth season. In fact, we still have an entire fourth season ahead of us, which will see the return of Olivia Colman as Elizabeth before she hands the palace over to Imelda Staunton. That season actually finished filming before the pandemic, so it’s likely we’ll see it before 2020 ends.

It’s worth noting that Debicki isn’t the only star heading to the stacks to study up on the princess. Back in June, it was announced that Kristen Stewart signed on to play Diana for a forthcoming film by director Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda). Given the world at large, it’ll be interesting to see who hits the screen first. Our money’s on Debicki.

Nevertheless, get ready for a Dianassance.