Elliott Smith, photo by JJ Gonson

Elliott Smith’s sophomore self-titled album turned 25 years old last month, and Kill Rock Stars is celebrating the anniversary by releasing a new deluxe reissue of the LP. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This deluxe edition features a fresh remaster of all of the album’s tracks, thanks to the official Smith family archivist Larry Crane pulling the from reels, cassettes, files, and DAT tapes to get recordings as close to the original Elliott Smith mix as possible. In addition to the original tracklist, the reissue includes the previously unreleased Live at Umbra Penumbra, capturing a September 17th, 1994 performance at Portland, Oregon’s Umbra Penumbra that’s the earliest known recording of Smith playing a solo acoustic show.



“There are fan-traded MP3s out there of this show,” Crane said in a statement. “But when people hear what I was able to extract from this original tape, they’ll be shocked.”

This 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Elliott Smith also comes with a 52-page coffee table book featuring handwritten lyrics, stories from Smith’s friends and collaborators, and two dozen previously unreleased images from photographer JJ Gonson, including the original shot that became the album’s cover art. You can purchase the physical collection at the Elliott Smith website.

This is the latest Smith album to get a special re-release. Last year, XO and Figure 8 received deluxe reissues in honor of the musician’s 50th birthday. Before that, Either/Or was the subject of a special 20th anniversary reissue in 2017.

Elliott Smith: Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Elliott Smith: Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

01. Needle in the Hay (25th Anniversary Remaster)

02. Christian Brothers (25th Anniversary Remaster)

03. Clementine (25th Anniversary Remaster)

04. Southern Belle (25th Anniversary Remaster)

05. Single File (25th Anniversary Remaster)

06. Coming Up Roses (25th Anniversary Remaster)

07. Satellite (25th Anniversary Remaster)

08. Alphabet Town (25th Anniversary Remaster)

09. St. Ides Heaven (25th Anniversary Remaster)

10. Good to Go (25th Anniversary Remaster)

11. The White Lady Loves You More (25th Anniversary Remaster)

12. The Biggest Lie (25th Anniversary Remaster)

13. Some Song (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

14. Alphabet Town (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

15. Whatever (Folk Song in C) (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

16. No Name #4 (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

17. Big Decision (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

18. Condor Ave (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

19. No Name #1 (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

20. No Confidence Man (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

21. Crazy Fucker (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)

22. Half Right (Live at Umbra Penumbra – September 17th, 1994)