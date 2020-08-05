Eric Andre Endorses Petition To Take Over The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Make Eric Ellen

Want to see Eric Andre take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show? So does Eric Andre.

On Tuesday, the comedian shared a link to a Change.org petition calling to Make Eric Ellen. They don’t want the title of the show or the format to change, they just want Andre to fill in for DeGeneres, who is awash with controversy at the moment.



As he’s wont to do, Andre also celebrated the occasion with one of his trademark Photoshops. The twisted Eric/Ellen mashup should have you either cowering in fear or reaching for the ranch dressing to spray around while you cackle madly.

Behold…

Not surprisingly, thousands upon thousands of fans had already signed the petition prior to Andre’s endorsement. Now, as of press time, the petition currently has over 44,000 names, and that number’s growing by the seconds.

So, what does it all mean? Nothing, of course, but the idea is certainly funny to consider. If anything, we’ll likely see Andre do some kind of sendup of the situation in a forthcoming season of his own Adult Swim show. After all, he’s already parodied Leno.

As previously reported, allegations of misconduct and environment of fear were lodged against DeGeneres’ long-running show, prompting an internal investigation by Warner Media. Since then, both DeGeneres and Warner Bros. have addressed the situation, while allegations are centering around executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman.

In related news, DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi will not be signing Andre’s petition: