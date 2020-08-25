Eric Moore, Drummer/Manager of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Leaves Band

Eric Moore, image via Instagram/@kinggizzard

Eric Moore, the drummer and manager of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, has left the band.

In a social media post, he said that he “will keep working with Gizz putting out records but I will no longer be an active member or manager of the group.” While he didn’t give a reason, the band added that he plans “to focus solely on Flightless Records.” Moore was one of two drummers in the outfit, along with Michael Cavanagh.



Moore founded Flightless in 2012 in Melbourne, Australia, shipping LPs in any old container, including pizza boxes. The label has since put out 18 releases by King Gizz, including their most recent effort Infest the Rats’ Nest, as well as albums by The Murlocs, Amyl and the Sniffers, and more. In his statement, Moore said, “I’m excited to keep growing the label and continuing to champion new artists and business endeavours until the lights go out.”

The band hasn’t announced whether they plan to replace Moore. Check out his full statement, as well as the post from King Gizz, below.

The prolific Aussie rockers have shown no signs of slowing down this year, releasing the singles “Some of Us” and “Honey”, as well as three live albums to benefit Australia’s bushfire relief efforts and a fourth live effort, Chunky Shrapnel.