Eric Trump Shared Video of Robin Williams and Zelda Williams Clapped Back

On August 6th, Eric Trump shared a video with the title “Robin Williams Just Savages Joe Biden”. While the late comic isn’t around to defend his political views, his daughter Zelda is, and she encouraged Trump to “look up what he said about your Dad.”
Williams standup on Biden dates to his 2009 special “Weapons of Self-Destruction”. In the 30-second clip, Williams refers to the vice-president as “rambling Joe Biden,” adding, “Joe says shit that even people with Tourette’s go, “No.” Joe is like your uncle that’s on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right.” He went on to mock some of Biden’s gaffes.
Over the last week, the clip has gained momentum among right-wing internet gadflies. It got to the point where Fox News wrote a whole article about half-a-minute of jokes from over a decade ago. When Eric Trump retweeted the clip, Zelda Williams intervened. She responded,
“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’. Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can”
Williams beloved standup specials left an indelible mark on comedy. As of April, that standup is much easier to find, since a Robin Williams YouTube channel launched with rare and well-known bits. Meanwhile, Donald Trump isn’t always aware that he’s making a joke, as when he asked about adding his face to Mount Rushmore.
While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’.
Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️ https://t.co/CXDTovG5yo
— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 8, 2020