These days, we all need to wear masks to keep ourselves and those around us safe. So if we have to cover our faces, we might as well be bold about it.

Introducing our new line of lux face mask designs. There’s the Marble Mask, a minimalistic but striking naturalistic design that is as calming as it is beautiful. Next is the Galaxy Mask, a cosmic print that’s truly out of this world. Finally, there’s the Seven Treasures Mask, inspired by classic Japanese patterns meant to welcome happiness and prosperity — and we could all use a little of that right now.



All the masks on the Consequence Store provide double-layered protection for enhanced filtration, with a comfortably snug fit to guard against light to moderate amounts of fluid, spray, and/or aerosols. Made in the USA from One Planet 100% recycled fabric, they’re reusable and hand-washable. What’s more, proceeds go to support Consequence of Sound, an independently owned company, and benefit the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

Available in packs of two, four, and six, the MSRP value for a 2-pack is $40.00, but we are offering them at a 25-42% off discount along with free shipping. Order yours below, or head to our newly launched web store to see our full offering of face masks.

In addition, if you’re interested in submitting your own face mask design, download this template and send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we dig your design, we’ll get in touch.