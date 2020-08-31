Our Face Masks Have Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles

We’re proud to announce that as of today we’ve sold 5,000 face masks via our online store. Beyond the charitable aspect (a portion of all proceeds goes to support independent musicians during the pandemic), our masks are quite literally helping to preserve the environment.

Each of our masks are hand-stitched using specially engineered polyester fabric spun from recycled bottles. Masks printed with authentic One Planet fabric prevent plastic bottles from entering landfills or oceans. They also avoid the use of crude oil, reducing our reliance on petrochemicals, as well as carbon dioxide during production. All told, that leads to 85% less energy being used during manufacturing, which occurs right here in the US.



Each mask saves the equivalent of two plastic bottles. As we’ve moved 5,000 units to date, that adds up to 10,000 recyclable bottles! Pretty cool, right?

Purchase your face masks now via the Consequence Store. We have over 10 designs to choose from, available with adjustable neck strap or ear loop, in packs of 2, 4, or 6. All of our masks are professional grade, and are intentionally snug-fitting to guard against light to moderate amounts of fluid, spray and/or aerosols. They are also reusable and washable.

As mentioned, a portion of all proceeds benefit independent musicians through the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund, in addition to Consequence of Sound, an independent music company.

Editor’s Note: Please consider taking a brief survey on our masks and receive a 15% off discount code for our store.