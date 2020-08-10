FX Sets New Premiere Date for Fargo Season 4

Fargo (FX)

Get ready for a Fall season in Fargo. Today, FX has announced a new premiere date for the fourth season of Noah Hawley’s critically acclaimed anthology series. The show returns on Sunday, September 27th at 10 p.m. ET.

If you recall, the series was set to debut on April 19th, but was removed from the schedule mid-March after production shut down due to the ensuing pandemic. Now, FX confirms that production is set to begin later this month.



Fargo Season 4 stars Chris Rock as a 1950s crime lord in Kansas City. He strikes an uneasy peace with a rival Italian gang by agreeing to trade children with his enemy, each raising the other’s son. The cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, and whistling indie folk musician Andrew Bird.

Below, you can revisit the trailer.

