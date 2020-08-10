Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

FX Sets New Premiere Date for Fargo Season 4

Noah Hawley's anthology series returns for the Fall season

by
on August 10, 2020, 10:18am
0 comments
Fargo Season 4 New Premiere Date
Fargo (FX)

Get ready for a Fall season in Fargo. Today, FX has announced a new premiere date for the fourth season of Noah Hawley’s critically acclaimed anthology series. The show returns on Sunday, September 27th at 10 p.m. ET.

If you recall, the series was set to debut on April 19th, but was removed from the schedule mid-March after production shut down due to the ensuing pandemic. Now, FX confirms that production is set to begin later this month.

Fargo Season 4 stars Chris Rock as a 1950s crime lord in Kansas City. He strikes an uneasy peace with a rival Italian gang by agreeing to trade children with his enemy, each raising the other’s son. The cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, and whistling indie folk musician Andrew Bird.

Below, you can revisit the trailer.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
Breakfast with Danny Elfman Sends Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Racing
Next Story
Thousands Turn Out to See Smash Mouth Play in the Middle of a Pandemic
No comments