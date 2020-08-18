Fast Times at Ridgemont High Virtual Live Table Read Has More A-Listers Than Original Film

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is getting the A-list all-star treatment. On Friday, August 21st, Dane Cook is bringing together a who’s who lineup of blockbuster celebrities, who will all read Cameron Crowe’s script for Amy Heckerling’s iconic 1982 teen hit.

As of press time — because, really, this list keeps on givin’ — the lineup includes OG star Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, and Jimmy Kimmel.



“I wanted to do something that lightens the mood, can help people, and, at the same time, I wanted to do something that felt celebratory, because we don’t have movies,” Cook told Extra on Monday afternoon.

Organizers have described the event as an “unrehearsed, anything-goes table read,” which means fans of either the film or the talent involved can likely expect all kinds of hi-jinx. In fact, the same kind of tomfoolery that would elicit a sigh from Mr. Hand.

However, even Mr. Hand would approve of these shenanigans. After all, the event will benefit Penn’s own nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance, the latter of which focuses on protecting the the incarcerated from COVID-19.

Again, the stream begins this Friday, August 21st at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE’s official accounts. It was recently pushed back to accommodate the ensuing Democratic National Convention.

Revisit the original film’s trailer below to brush up on quotes.