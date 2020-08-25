Fates Warning, via Facebook

Progressive-metal pioneers Fates Warning have announced their 13th studio album, Long Day Good Night, will arrive on November 6th. The band has also shared the lead single, “Scars”.

Fates Warnings’ storied career spans over three decades, and they keep delivering albums that push the band in new musical directions. Over the years, the group’s prog leanings have begun to outweigh the metal in its songwriting. But as “Scars” proves, Fates Warning can still lay down something heavy and atmospheric.



For Long Day Good Night, the band aimed for diversity between songs rather than hold to any one template, as singer Ray Adler explained in the press announcement for the album.

“The styles of music we’ve written distinguish this record from the rest of our catalogue,” Alder stated. “There are some songs with electronics and some with a nice ethereal feel, as well as some pretty straightforward grooves, at least for us. And there are also some pretty heavy songs. We tried to give the listener a host of different things to listen to, as opposed to an album where every song sounds the same.”

One item of note: Long Day Good Night is true to its name, being the longest album of Fates Warning’s career at 72 minutes, 22 seconds in duration. According to the press release, guitarist Jim Matheos began writing music for the LP in mid-2019. He worked closely with Adler for about a year on the material.

“Like all albums, nothing comes easy,” Adler said. “It’s quite a process to go from the idea to the actual finished song. Sometimes you think you’re done with it, then you hear something else and you have to try that. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but you at least have to try it just so you know that in the end you’ve done everything possible to make it as good as it can be. Jim and I spent practically every day for the last year writing this album. I am very happy with the outcome, and with the blend of styles. I guess I could say that this album represents all of the years that we have been together.”

Long Day Good Night was mixed by Joe Barresi and features guest appearances from touring guitarist Mike Abdow, who contributed solos, and Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison on one track.

Pre-order Long Day Good Night via Metal Blade or Amazon. Listen to “Scars” and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Long Day Good Night Artwork:

Long Day Good Night Tracklist:

1. The Destination Onward

2. Shuttered World

3. Alone We Walk

4. Now Comes the Rain

5. The Way Home

6. Under the Sun

7. Scars

8. Begin Again

9. When Snow Falls

10. Liar

11. Glass Houses

12. The Longest Shadow of the Day

13. The Last Song