Father Recounts Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money on New EP: Stream

Apparently there's more new music on the way

on August 07, 2020, 1:57pm
Father Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money stream new music EP, photo by Asksaru
Father, photo by Asksaru

Atlanta rapper Father is back with a brand new EP called Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The five-track EP includes song titles that loosely relate to the seven deadly sins, including greed, sloth, wrath, lust, and gluttony. In typical Father fashion, though, the music itself is buoyant and experimental, weaving trap, electronica, and dream pop together.

Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money is a straight-through solid listen, but that didn’t stop Father from expressing his nerves about finally sharing the EP with listeners. “Dropping music will always make me very nervous cuz what if y’all hate it? Like wat i’m gone do?” he said on Twitter, partially joking. “My mind instantly go to sellin water off the highway exit.”

Editors' Picks

But wait, there’s more! Well, soon-to-be more. When announcing that Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money is now officially out, Father also teased his upcoming project, revealing that this isn’t the last new music we will hear from him this year. “Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You, coming soon,” he tweeted. Needless to say, stay posted here for more updates about what’s next from the rapper.

Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money Artwork:

Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money by Father album artwork cover art

Tha Thingz I Do 4 Money Tracklist:
01. Splurge
02. Relaxxx / Yes Sir!
03. Hitman
04. Blow
05. Glutton

