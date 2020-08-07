FINNEAS Shares New Version of “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night (1964)”: Stream

FINNEAS, photo by Luke Fenstemaker

Just shy of a year after releasing his debut Blood Harmony EP, FINNEAS has released a digital deluxe version of the effort. Included on the expanded tracklist is his 2018 single “Break My Heart Again” as well as a new take on “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” called “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night (1964)”.

“When I was originally producing this song, It took me down two different directions,” Finneas explained in a press statement. “One inspired by the rhythms I loved in Outkast and Gorillaz songs, which became the original production and the other, which became this. A production inspired by the vinyl I loved and listened to throughout my childhood. I wanted to make a lullaby version and give it to the people.”



“Lullaby” is a fair word to describe “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night (1964)”, with its childlike piano notes echoing alongside FINNEAS’s smooth vocals. There’s the feel like he’s rehearsing the song in a jazz club before the doors open and the smoke rushes in. Take a listen below.

Beneath the single, you can hear the expanded edition of Bloody Harmony via Spotify or Apple Music. The artwork and tracklist are also ahead.

In addition to continuing his work with his sister, Billie Eilish, on tracks like “My Future” and the No Time to Die theme, FINNEAS has been collaborating with the likes of Tove Lo and Rosalía.

Blood Harmony (Deluxe) Artwork:

Blood Harmony (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. I Lost a Friend

02. Shelter

03. Lost My Mind

04. I Don’t Miss You at All

05. Partners in Crime

06. Let’s Fall in Love for the Night

07. Die Alone

08. Break My Heart Again

09. Let’s Fall in Love for the Night (1964)