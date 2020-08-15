Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Debuts New Song “Featherweight” During Livestream: Watch

He also covered Arthur Russell's "I Never Get Lonesome" and slyly teased a new project

by
on August 15, 2020, 12:44pm
0 comments
Robin Pecknold new song Featherweight new music Fleet Foxes livestream youTube
Robin Pecknold (YouTube)

Some of the biggest names in indie rock got together virtually last night to perform at Vote Ready, a Concert for Voter Registration, which is exactly what it sounds like. Arguably the most exciting set came from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, because he debuted a new song called “Featherweight” that’s four minutes of pure bliss.

Pecknold started off the livestream by thanking viewers for registering to vote before introducing drummer Joshua Jaeger (Angel Olsen) and Holy Hive singer Paul Spring. At the midpoint of their three-song set came the new song, “Featherweight”. A dark and skeptical folk number, it almost sounds like a stripped-down Fleet Foxes covering A Moon Shaped Pool.

The new track was sandwiched between a pair of covers. First came a spirited, uptempo cover of Arthur Russell’s soaring “I Never Get Lonesome”, while a spacious take on The Roches’ “Hammond Song” closed the performance. Watch it all below, with “Featherweight” starting around the 3:30 mark.

What’s more, some Reddit sleuths pointed out Pecknold may have given fans a clue as to when his next project is coming out during the set. Pecknold allegedly told fans who are eager for a release date on a new album to “look harder” at the video. In the background of the studio where the performance took place is a clock that never moves despite the passage of time. Based on where the clock’s hands are positioned, it looks like an announcement or release could be coming on September 4th — or if we’re talking minutes, sometime around September 22nd.

Editors' Picks

Either way, it’s clear Pecknold is working on something new. During the set, he mentioned that he was already scheduled to be in the studio this week. As for whether the sessions and sly tease are about Pecknold’s long-in-the-works solo full-length debut or a follow-up to Fleet Foxes’ 2017 album, Crack-Up, who’s to say?

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
The Weeknd Unearths Kiss Land Outtakes, Plus a Lana Del Rey Remix: Stream
No comments