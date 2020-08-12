Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Future Islands Announce New Album As Long as You Are, Share “Thrill”: Stream

The band's first album in three years arrives October 9th

by
on August 12, 2020, 10:00am
0 comments
Future Islands New Album song Thrill As Long As You Are
Future Islands, photo by Justin Flythe

Future Islands have announced As Long as You Are, their first new album in three years, due for release on October 9th via 4AD. In anticipation, they’ve shared a new single in “Thrill”.

As Long as You Are is the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. It’s the group’s first effort in which drummer Mike Lowry has been upgraded to a full-fledged member of the band. Along with the founding Islanders William Cashion, Samuel T. Herring and Gerrit Welmers, the quartet handled all the production duties themselves with the help of engineer Steve Wright. ALAYA was recorded at Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

As for “Thrill”, it’s a slow and soulful twist on the band’s trademark melodious synth pop. It comes with a video directed and starring Herring, and features him singing in front of a blank white wall. The lyrics don’t mention the “Thrill” of the title, and instead seem to describe an emotional experience that, as Herring sings, “Keeps rising over me.” Check out “Thrill” below.

Editors' Picks

As Long as You Are arrives October 9th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Last month, Future Islands previewed the album with lead single “For Sure”.

As Long As You Are Artwork:

Future Islands As Long As You Are Future Islands Announce New Album As Long as You Are, Share Thrill: Stream

As Long As You Are Tracklist:
01. Glada
02. For Sure
03. Born In A War
04. I Knew You
05. City’s Face
06. Waking
07. The Painter
08. Plastic Beach
09. Moonlight
10. Thrill
11. Hit The Coast

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
R.I.P. Trini Lopez, “If I Had a Hammer” Singer and Guitar Designer Dies at 83
Next Story
Krill Offshoot Knot Share the Origins of New Song “Horse Trotting, The Feet Not Touching The Ground”: Stream
No comments