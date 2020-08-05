George Lynch Is Ending Lynch Mob Due to Band Name’s Racial Insensitivity

Lynch Mob (George Lynch second from left), photo by Alex Ruffini

Legendary metal guitarist George Lynch is ending his longtime project Lynch Mob due to the racial insensitivity of the band name, revealing he will no longer record or perform under that moniker.

The guitar virtuoso, who was also a classic member of Dokken in the ’80s and ’90s, formed Lynch Mob in 1989 upon Dokken’s initial breakup. With a few breaks along the way, Lynch Mob have released eight albums over the past 30 years. Throughout the decades, Lynch has been the band’s only consistent member, although vocalist Oni Logan has been in several incarnations of the group, including the latest one.



On August 28th, Lynch Mob are set to release Wicked Sensation (Reimagined), a reworking of their 1990 debut album. In a new interview, Lynch told Audio Ink Radio that the upcoming LP will be the last one released under the Lynch Mob name.

Asked whether the band plans to follow up the release with new original material, Lynch responded, “No, we are not, actually. We had an opportunity to, but with everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage, that we’ve created this book end — an answer to the first record.”

He continued, “The [band] name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it’s inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to let it go and wrap it up with a nice neat bow with this record and move on.”

Obviously, Lynch Mob is a play on the guitarist’s last name, but as a phrase it can refer to a crowd of people who would gather to publicly execute African Americans, most often by hanging.

Lynch clarified that he will continue to make music and perform, but won’t do so under the Lynch Mob name. “I’m not going to tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name,” he remarked. “I’ll probably still play with some of the same people. We’ll just call it something else.”

The guitarist has also released albums as a solo artist and in the band KXM with Korn drummer Ray Luzier and King’s X singer-bassist Dug Pinnick. He added that he is currently working on material for both of those projects.

Hear George Lynch’s full interview with Audio Ink Radio below.