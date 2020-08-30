Grandaddy Announce The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Box Set

Grandaddy

California’s beloved indie rock group Grandaddy have announced a special box set reissue of their sophomore album, The Sophtware Slump, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The 4xLP collection will be released on November 20th via Dangerbird Records.

With four LPs’ worth of space, there’s a lot of special treats and songs tucked into the box set. There’s a remastered version of the original record, of course, but arguably the most exciting part of the reissue is a brand-new solo recording of the album that sees principal songwriter Jason Lytle playing the full tracklist on piano. That collection is aptly titled The Sophtware Slump….. on a wooden piano.



Lytle apparently recorded the solo piano version of The Sophtware Slump in a similar environment to his initial setup over two decades ago. In a press release, he said it was a challenge to reinvent the album, but he couldn’t help but laugh at how flustered he was trying to pull it off. “Because of the pandemic,” said Lytle, “all of the sudden, I was looking at a real deadline to make the damn thing. Here we go, just like the old days.”

Additionally, the 20th anniversary box set will feature 2 LPs of rarities, including the EPs Signal to Snow Ratio and Through a Frosty Plate Glass, neither of which has been available on vinyl before now. A small lyric booklet will be tucked into the box set, too.

To preview this special reissue, Grandaddy have shared Lytle’s solo piano rendition of “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)” from The Sophtware Slump….. on a wooden piano. It’s a stripped-back, intimate, solemn rendition that sounds remarkably crisp and encompassing. If it weren’t obvious, Lytle clearly put a lot of time and emotion into making this release a separate experience than the original recordings. Stream it below.

Pre-orders are currently ongoing for the box set. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Box Set Artwork:

The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:

LP1: The Sophtware Slump

01. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot

02. Hewlett’s Daughter

03. Jed the Humanoid

04. The Crystal Lake

05. Chartsengrafs

06. Underneath the Weeping Willow

07. Broken Household Appliance National Forest

08. Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)

09. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real)

10. Miner at the Dial-a-View

11. So You’ll Aim Toward the Sky

LP2: The Sophtware Slump….. on a wooden piano

01. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Piano Version)

02. Hewlett’s Daughter (Piano Version)

03. Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)

04. The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)

05. Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)

06. Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)

07. Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)

08. Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)

09. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)

10. Miner at the Dial-a-View (Piano Version)

11. So You’ll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)

LP3: Rarities 2000-2001

01. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Original Introduction)

02. L.F.O

03. Wonder Why in L.A.

04. I Don’t Want to Record Anymore

05. Chartsengrafs (Demo Version)​

06. Xd-Data-II

07. Air Conditioners in the Woods

08. Our Dying Brains

09. Moe Bandy Mountaineers

10. Rode My Bike to My Stepsister’s Wedding

11. Beautiful Ground (Original Cassette Tape Demo)

12. Street Bunny

13. N. Blender

LP4: Rarities 2000-2001:

01. First Movement / Message Fade

02. Hewlett’s Daughter (Original Cassette Tape Demo)

03. What Can’t Be Erased (Drinking Beer In The Bank Of America With Two Chicks From Tempe Arizona)

04. Aisle Seat 37-D ​

05. She Deleter

06. Hand Crank Transmitter

07. Jeddy 3’s Poem

08. MGM Grand

09. Protected from the Rain ​

10. Wives of Farmers ​

11. Fare Thee Not Well Mutineer (2000)