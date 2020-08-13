Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Before There Was Scream, There Was Jason Lives

The Halloweenies reunite with Tommy Jarvis in this thrill ride for the ages

by
on August 13, 2020, 12:05am
0 comments
Halloweenies: Jason Lives
Halloweenies: Jason Lives

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public |  Stitcher 

He thought it was over. He thought he killed Jason Voorhees. He was right. Unfortunately for Tommy Jarvis, his worst childhood fears will soon manifest into an unbelievable reality as Mother Nature has a date with the notorious masked killer.

Jason Lives, indeed, and ready for the fight are Halloweenies co-hosts Justin Gerber, Mike Vanderbilt, Dan Caffrey, and Michael Roffman. Together, they discuss director Tom McLoughlin’s brazen direction, the film’s meta sense of humor, and why Thom Mathews and Jennifer Cooke make the greatest horror couple of all time.

So, throw on a jean jacket, grab your new, mail-order laser scope, and listen above. If you missed any past episodes of Halloweeniessubscribe to the archive now!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
KISS Reschedule US Tour Dates with David Lee Roth for 2021
No comments