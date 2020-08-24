Hannibal Buress Announces Drive-In Comedy Tour

Hannibal Buress, photo by Ben Kaye

Independent venues around the world are struggling to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaving entertainers no choice but to flock to outdoor spaces to host drive-in concerts and raves. It looks like Hannibal Buress is ready to follow the trend because the comedian just announced a drive-in comedy tour of his own.

Buress is called the trek “Let’s See How This Goes” — which may be the greatest tour name of the year — in partnership with Hotbox & Outback Presents, the same team behind Marc Rebillet’s notable run earlier this summer. There will be six shows in total on Buress’ comedy tour; the Broad City star will begin in Cleveland, Ohio on September 22nd and will wrap things up on September 27th in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois with both an early and a late show. And before you ask, face masks are required.



Expect to hear plenty of jokes and jabs from Buress’ latest comedy special, Miami Nights, which he dropped for free last month. Who’s to say what else he will get up to onstage, though. Maybe he will ridicule Chicago politics again, or maybe he will talk about that time he pretended to be MF Doom at a music festival. You never know for sure what you’re going to get when it comes to Hannibal Buress.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Wednesday, August 26th at 10 a.m. local time at Buress’ website; you’ll be able to find them here, too.

Hannibal Buress 2020 Tour Dates:

09/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Auto-O-Rama Twin Drive In

09/23 — Butler, PA @ Starlite Drive-In

09/24 — Columbus, OH @ South Drive-In

09/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Tibb’s Drive-In

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lake Shore Drive-In

