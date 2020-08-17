Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

HBO Shares First Trailer for Coastal Elites with Issa Rae, Dan Levy, Bette Midler: Watch

The stacked cast of the social-distanced movie is rounded out by Kaitlyn Dever and Sarah Paulson

by
on August 17, 2020, 7:12pm
0 comments
Issa Rae Dan Levy Bette Midler Coastal Elites First Trailer Teaser Watch Stream
Coastal Elites (HBO)

HBO has shared the first trailer for its new satirical film Coastal Elites. The socially-distanced comedy will light up your screens on September 12th with stars Issa Rae, Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Coastal Elites solves the practical problem of filming in quarantine by borrowing an idea from the theater. It’s a cinematic approach to the monologue play, as each of the five characters take turns speaking into the camera. Here, the camera is apparently supposed to be a laptop fixture, and each of the monologues represents a remote video call. In the trailer, for example, we see Levy’s Mark Hesterman greeting an unseen therapist named Dr. Morton, before launching into a joke-filled rant about identity.

It’s unclear if everyone is in therapy, but from the two-and-a-half minute trailer, we do learn about each character and their struggles in the time of coronavirus. Dever plays a nurse trying to connect through a dangerous disease. As she relates the tale of a potential girlfriend who’s been coughing a lot, she sighs and says, “Let’s hope it’s cancer.” Paulson’s character is going crazy from interactions with a Trump-supporting uncle, while Rae’s part has a particular problem with first-daughter Ivanka.

But the funniest section of the trailer belongs to Midler. Her monologue is about seeing someone in New York City wearing “jeans and a windbreaker — and the hat.” She continues,

“The red hat. The MAGA hat in New York City. Two blocks from the public theatre and Cooper Union, where Lincoln spoke and Larry Kramer! That’s like me going to Nebraska, wearing a yarmulke, waving a rainbow flag, while reading a book!”

Editors' Picks

So as the title implies, it’s not about life in Nebraska. Coastal Elites is directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Bombshell) and written by playwright Paul Rudnick, best known for comedies like I Hate Hamlet, and his many humorous sketches in The New Yorker, aka the preferred bathroom reading of coastal elites everywhere. He also wrote Sister Act, Adams Family Values, and The Stepford Wives, so it’s quite a resumé. Check out the trailer below.

Editor’s Note: You can also maintain your social distance with style by picking up one of our custom face masks, like our new Bolt Mask and our Beverly Hills Plaid design. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians, as well as Consequence of Sound, an independent media company.

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
The Office’s Stanley Shares Racist Backlash He Got After Announcing Spin-Off Series
No comments