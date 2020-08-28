The Great War Is Coming in the Teaser Trailer for Season 2 of His Dark Materials: Watch

His Dark Materials (HBO)

HBO has shared the official teaser trailer for Season 2 of His Dark Materials. The adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved book series will return sometime this November.

As the teaser indicates, Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off: after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world. There’s talk of the great war, and young protagonists Lyra and Will meet for the first time. It’s expected to roughly correspond with the events of the second book in the series, The Subtle Knife.



While Lord Asriel’s actor, James McAvoy, won’t be returning this season — he was set to appear in a standalone episode, but it got axed due to the coronavirus — the rest of the stars return, including Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Other familiar faces from Season 1 include Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, and Ruta Gedmintas, while Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby have now joined the cast. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Last month, HBO shared the first sneak peak of His Dark Materials Season 2 with a new Comic-Con trailer.