Ian Isiah Channels His Inner Prince on New Song “Princess Pouty”: Stream

Ian Isiah in video for "Princess Pouty"

Blood Orange collaborator and alternative R&B artist Ian Isiah will release his upcoming record, Auntie, on August 31st via Juliet Records. For those who can’t wait a few weeks to hear what the project sounds like, he’s shared the latest single, “Princess Pouty”.

Musically, “Princess Pouty” is a vibrant electro-funk number that sounds like Prince in his most sparkly outfit. Part of that tone comes courtesy of Chromeo, the nu-disco duo who produced the track (while juggling their own pandemic-era projects, mind you). It’s flashy, it’s retro, and it’s perfectly self-aware in its high-key indulgence.



When sharing the track, Isiah revealed he’s proud of his vocal work here, and rightfully so. As it turns out, the single is a little bit of an I-told-you-so to the grown-ups from his youth who tried to put him in his place. “Shout out to all my childhood teachers who snitched on me and told my moms I sang too much and was a class clown,” he said on Instagram.

In the song’s music video, directed by Thuan Tran, Isiah can be seen parading through a carnival while wearing full-on clown makeup and garb. After sobbing into his hands, pouting into a mirror while strutting the boardwalk, and throwing a literal pity party at home, Isiah’s clown alter-ego finally finds some peace of mind by letting his feelings out.

Watch the clip below, followed by the album art and tracklist for Auntie. Pre-orders are going on now.

Auntie Artwork:

Auntie Tracklist:

01. N.U.T.S (N*GG* YOU THE SH*T)

02. Princess Pouty

03. Can’t Call It

04. Bougie Heart (feat. Onyx Collective)

05. First Love

06. Lady Bug

07. Loose Truth