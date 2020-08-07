Icona Pop Have All the “Feels in My Body” on New Single: Stream

Icona Pop, photo by Yoye Lapogian

After spending most of summer either cooped up in our homes or out protesting injustice, we’ve all got a lot of stored up energy waiting to burst. Today, Icona Pop have delivered the soundtrack to that explosion with their new single “Feels in My Body”.

The track swells with synths, a cowbell banging in the background like the anxious need for escape tapping at the back of your brain. It’s a song searching desperately for a dance floor, and when it doesn’t find one by the chorus, it simply erupts in manic ecstasy. “I got all these feels in my body,” the duo sing on the hook. “Oh, I’m out of control now/ I can’t be alone now.”



“‘Feels In My Body’ is all about hitting your peak,” Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo said in a press release, “being so full of energy that you want to burst and share it with everyone around you.”

Take a listen below.

“Feels in My Body” follows Icona Pop’s collaboration with DJ Hayden James, “Right Time”. They also recently appeared on multiple tracks from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and collaborated with Big Freedia on the song “Louder”.

“Feels in My Body” Artwork: