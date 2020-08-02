Jane’s Addiction Reunite for First Public Performance in Three Years: Watch

Jane's Addiction reunite for Lolla2020 livestream

Jane’s Addiction reunited for their first public performance in three years on Saturday night as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream. Frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Chris Chaney hit a remote soundstage and served up live renditions “I Would For You” and “Stop!”.

Farrell has kept busy throughout Lollapalooza’s virtual weekend. On Thursday, he and the rest of Porno For Pyros got back together for their first live performance in 24 years. And earlier on Saturday, his latest project, Kind Heaven Orchestra, staged a tribute to David Bowie by covering “Ziggy Stardust”.



Replay Jane’s Addiction’s and Kind Heaven Orchestra’s performances below, and watch Porno For Pyros’ reunion here.

Revisit Farrell’s past appearance on This Must Be the Gig. He spoke about his very first concert, the time he lost his shoes at a show on acid, getting chased down by Iggy Pop, working as an escort, and more.

