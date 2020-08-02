Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Jane’s Addiction Reunite for First Public Performance in Three Years: Watch

Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins, and Chris Chaney play two songs for Lollapalooza's virtual festival

by
on August 01, 2020, 11:11pm
0 comments
Jane's Addiction reunite for Lolla2020 livestream
Jane's Addiction reunite for Lolla2020 livestream

Jane’s Addiction reunited for their first public performance in three years on Saturday night as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream. Frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Chris Chaney hit a remote soundstage and served up live renditions “I Would For You” and “Stop!”.

Farrell has kept busy throughout Lollapalooza’s virtual weekend. On Thursday, he and the rest of Porno For Pyros got back together for their first live performance in 24 years. And earlier on Saturday, his latest project, Kind Heaven Orchestra, staged a tribute to David Bowie by covering “Ziggy Stardust”.

Replay Jane’s Addiction’s and Kind Heaven Orchestra’s performances below, and watch Porno For Pyros’ reunion here.

Revisit Farrell’s past appearance on This Must Be the Gig. He spoke about his very first concert, the time he lost his shoes at a show on acid, getting chased down by Iggy Pop, working as an escort, and more.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher 

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
All Merch is Now Buy One, Get One 50% Off
All Merch is Now Buy One, Get One 50% Off
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
Spotify CEO To Artists: “You Can’t Record Music Once Every Three To Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
No comments