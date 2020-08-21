Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

JAY-Z and Pharrell Team for New Single “Entrepreneur”: Stream

The collaborative track arrives as part of Pharrell's new TIME magazine cover package

by
on August 20, 2020, 11:44pm
0 comments
jay-z pharrell williams new song collaboration entrepreneur
JAY-Z (photo by Amy Price) and Pharrell Williams (photo by Ben Kaye)

JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams are two of the most successful business men in all of music, so it’s fitting that their new collaboration be called “Entrepreneur”. Coming as part of a new cover package for TIME, the track finds the two artists advocating for an equality revolution across all levels of the American Dream.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

In the song itself, Pharrell raps, “Gravity on the black man/ With everything on his back and/ His family and passion/ If the doors ain’t crakin’ you gotta let go.”

JAY-Z comes in with bars of his own encouraging support for Black businesses while namedropping Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: “Black Twitter, what’s that?/ When Jack gets paid, do you?/ For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

Editors' Picks

“Entrepreneur” is part of a larger cover feature Pharrell curated for TIME called “The New American Revolution”. In addition to his own contributions, the issue features interviews with Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada and others speaking on the history of systemic inequality in America. The solution, said Pharrell, is all about communities rising together:

“When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference. They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids. Come on—let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity.”

Take a listen to Pharrell and JAY-Z’s “Entrepreneur” below.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Skewers Trump During Democratic National Convention: Watch
Next Story
Bright Eyes Return with New Album Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was: Stream
No comments