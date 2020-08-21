JAY-Z (photo by Amy Price) and Pharrell Williams (photo by Ben Kaye)

JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams are two of the most successful business men in all of music, so it’s fitting that their new collaboration be called “Entrepreneur”. Coming as part of a new cover package for TIME, the track finds the two artists advocating for an equality revolution across all levels of the American Dream.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”



In the song itself, Pharrell raps, “Gravity on the black man/ With everything on his back and/ His family and passion/ If the doors ain’t crakin’ you gotta let go.”

JAY-Z comes in with bars of his own encouraging support for Black businesses while namedropping Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: “Black Twitter, what’s that?/ When Jack gets paid, do you?/ For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

“Entrepreneur” is part of a larger cover feature Pharrell curated for TIME called “The New American Revolution”. In addition to his own contributions, the issue features interviews with Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada and others speaking on the history of systemic inequality in America. The solution, said Pharrell, is all about communities rising together:

“When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference. They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids. Come on—let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity.”

Take a listen to Pharrell and JAY-Z’s “Entrepreneur” below.