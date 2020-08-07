IDK, J.I.D, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme Are “Cereal” Killers on New Song: Stream

IDK, J.I.D (photo via Instagram), and Kenny Mason (photo via Instagram)

Grab a spoon and some extra milk, because IDK, J.I.D, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme have poured out a heaping serving of wordplay on their new song “Cereal”.

This alliance is between three rappers on the way up and one of the most influential producers you’ve never heard of. DJ Scheme is a driving force behind Miami’s Members Only collective, and his menacing beats helped turn XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD into household names. Scheme is a longtime trumpet player, and on “Cereal” he uses brassy blasts to set an ominous scene.



Atlanta rapper JID delivers the hook and “Cereal”‘s central conceit. He spits, “Ran out of milk, mixed the water with cereal/ .22 hit, make a whole like a cheerio/ Give me the stick imma scratch off the serial.” The song has a hoot with homonyms, using puns to spin murderous tales of breakfast triumphs. Fellow Atlantan Kenny Mason takes the second verse, and in his lyrics, he’s more interested in the “serial” spelling of the word. But his popping syllables and dextrous flows are a reminder that he’s an artist to watch. Maryland MC IDK comes in to close, and in-between killings he pauses to tweak his old Twitter sparring partner Noname. It’s a brief moment of controversy in this flavorful new stunt track, which you can check out below.

IDK recently popped up on the soundtrack to Kevin Durant’s documentary Basketball County: In the Water, appearing on “495” with Rico Nasty and “Mazel Tov” with ASAP Ferg. As for J.I.D, he guests on Aminé’s new album Limbo and Anderson. Paak’s “Lockdown” remix alongside Noname and Jay Rock. In April, Kenny Mason dropped his debut album Angelic Hoodrat.