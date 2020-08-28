Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Jim Gaffigan Goes on Epic Tweetstorm After Watching Trump’s RNC Speech: “RIP Truth”

The famously apolitical comedian snaps after watching the RNC

by
on August 28, 2020, 2:46pm
Jim Gaffigan Donald Trump Twitter rant tweets viral
Donald Trump and Jim Gaffigan

Countless celebrities have vocalized how much they loathe Donald Trump lately — Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Neil Young, Dave Grohl, and even the late Frank Sinatra! — but arguably no person has gone from apolitical to attacking the president as quickly as Jim Gaffigan did on Twitter last night. Once the final night of the Republican National Convention concluded with Trump accepting the nomination, Gaffigan commiserated the end of honesty and transparency for our country, writing, “RIP Truth.”

“Look Trumpers, I get it,” the comedian tweeted. “As a kid I was a Cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what, but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off, but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. By the way, you can’t be against Cancel Culture and tell people to stay out of politics. You know that time you did a job and didn’t get paid? That’s Trump and you know it.”

In total, Gaffigan’s statements tallied up to 18 tweets. He focused on Trump’s constant lies, regular abuse of the law, and the fact that “everything Trump accuses the Democrats of he’s guilty of.” It should come as no surprise that the comedian’s tweets sound fed up. Trump has been caught time and time again promoting lies and racism that inevitably influence his fanbase, as evidenced by Reddit banning his dedicated subreddit due to overwhelming hate speech.

“I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they’ve ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up,” said Gaffigan. “You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you don’t care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?”

“Fuck Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who?” he continued. “How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He’s a crook and a con man.”

Editors' Picks

Gaffigan turned his focus to a handful of others during the rant as well. He called Fox News “biased and full of loons”, blaming them for how they “gaslight and silence criticism.” He said Barack Obama “wasn’t a socialist” nor is Joe Biden a “radical.” And of course, he stayed true to his word by responding to trolls, going so far as to laugh at one Twitter user’s ignorance in confusing “Hollywood celebrities” with “coastal elites” — the latter category of which clearly includes the Trump family.

“To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up,” said Gaffigan. “If Trump gets elected, the economy will never come back.”

Gaffigan’s comments are especially jarring given that he’s long shied away from politics in his standup, and rarely curses on Twitter. In fact, as one Twitter user points out, prior to last night’s tweet storm, Gaffigan had tweeted the used “fuck” only three times in nearly 20,000 tweets. Amazingly enough, his own wife Jeannie Gaffigan stepped in at one point to remind her husband that there is “no need to curse.”

Find his full comments below.

 

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
10 Years and 10 Questions with William Sadler: On Bill and Ted, Tales from the Crypt, and Never Fearing the Reaper
Next Story
New Venomous Snake Species Named After Metallica’s James Hetfield