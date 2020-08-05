Jinjer, photo by Tementiy Pronov

Ukrainian metal act Jinjer are ready to get back onstage and play in front of a live audience again. The band has announced a handful of dates set for September in Germany and Switzerland.

With most bands rescheduling tour dates for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jinjer are among the first acts to book a new run of 2020 shows. The concerts will take place September 17th through 21st and include two shows each in Germany and Switzerland.



Both countries have done a relatively good job of containing the coronavirus outbreak, although Germany is reported to be experiencing a second wave in recent days. Jinjer hope that with proper social distancing measures, they can pull off all four shows next month.

In a statement, the band explained the decision as follows:

“We are very excited to announce that we will play a handful of shows in Germany and Switzerland this September! As a band we have always pushed 100% to get our music out to you and we feel like this is a chance to get back to some sort of normality this year … it’s end of Summer and right before the Fall, with many successful shows played in both countries the last few months. If there is any way to safely perform again – for us and for you – WE MUST TAKE THE CHANCE! Tickets are very limited and all shows will follow local governmental Safety and Social Distancing guidelines … See you very soon!”

Jinjer will be performing in support of their 2019 album Macro. They had planned to embark on a North American headlining jaunt in support of the album this past spring, but that outing was nixed due to the pandemic.

Heavy Consequence spoke with Jinjer singer Tatiana Shmayluk last November for our monthly “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column. She told us of the band’s future, “My biggest hope is that we won’t stop. We won’t quit. I’m sure every musician in his or her career, maybe once a year or even once a day, thinks, ‘I quit. I cannot do this anymore. Why do I do this?’ I’m sure they have a head full of those doubts. But, I hope that positive attitude will overcome those doubts and negativity.”

See Jinjer’s brief September tour itinerary below.

Jinjer 2020 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

09/18 – Aarburg, CH @ Musigburg

09/19 – Wetzikon, CH @ Hall of Fame

09/21 – Moenchengladbach, DE @ Strandkorb Open Air