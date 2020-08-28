Menu
John Carpenter’s The Fog and Escape from New York Scores Receive Vinyl Reissues

The Master of Horror is getting the Waxwork treatment for his two iconic films

on August 28, 2020, 11:55am
John Carpenter - The Fog and Escape from New York

There’s always room for more John Carpenter in your vinyl collection. Today, Waxwork Records has announced 40th anniversary reissues for two of his most iconic scores: 1980’s The Fog and 1981’s Escape from New York.

Both soundtracks have been expanded and remastered from their original master tapes, pressed to 180-gram colored vinyl, given new artwork, and packaged with 12″x12″ booklets featuring unreleased behind-the-scenes set photography.

More specifically, The Fog will be placed on “Ghost Eyes” colored vinyl (clear with red circles) or “The Fog” colored vinyl (white and sea-blue Swirl). Meanwhile, Escape from New York will be come on “Descent into New York” colored vinyl (fire-orange with blue and white splatter) or “Statue of Liberty” colored vinyl (blue/green/black marbled).

The artwork for both of these records is also nothing short of unbelievable. Jérémy Pailler brings Antonio Bay alive with lush portraits for The Fog, while Marc Aspinall brilliantly captures a fiery, dystopian Manhattan for Escape from New York.

Scope the reissues below and pre-order yours today ahead of their release on September 28th. In related news, Carpenter will soon return with new material in the form of Lost Themes III, which he says is due out in February.

Escape from New York (Waxwork Records)
The Fog (Waxwork Records)
The Fog (Waxwork Records)
The Fog (Waxwork Records)
The Fog (Waxwork Records)
Escape from New York (Waxwork Records)
Escape from New York (Waxwork Records)
