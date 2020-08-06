John Coltrane’s Giant Steps Gets 60th Anniversary Reissue

John Coltrane

John Coltrane’s landmark Atlantic Records debut, Giant Steps, turns 60 this year. To celebrate, Rhino has announced an anniversary edition reissue, due out September 18th.

Available on both double-LP and double-CD, the Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes a remastered version of the album alongside eight alternate takes. It all comes housed in an exact replica of the original album sleeve and labels from the first Giant Steps stereo pressing. Also included is a booklet featuring photos, previously unseen “images of Atlantic Records ephemera,” and both the original and new liner notes. Those who order the vinyl set via Rhino will also get a 7-inch single with alternate versions of “Giant Steps” and “Naima”.



What’s more, a “super deluxe edition” of the reissue will be released digitally on the same day. In addition to all the audio material from the physical editions, this version will include an extra 20 outtakes, thus covering all the surviving recordings from the Giant Steps sessions. Prior to this release, many of the outtakes were only available on The Heavyweight Champion: The Complete Atlantic Recordings box set from 1995.

Recorded in 1959 at Atlantic Studios in New York City, Coltrane’s Giant Steps is considered a turning point in modern improvisational jazz. It finds the acclaimed saxophonist exploring third-related chord movements, something now known as “Coltrane changes.”

“People like to talk about Giant Steps as a test for young horn players and how he’s breaking new ground with some of the pieces,” said Coltrane’s son, Ravi Coltrane, in a press statement. “But it’s the accessibility that stands out for me. The accessibility, despite how challenging some of the material is. It’s still all very listenable and very joyful. John’s music is a joy to study and to play. It’s a joy to listen to.”

Watch a trailer for Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition below, followed by a look at the vinyl collection and the full tracklist. Pre-orders are available now.

Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Giant Steps

02. Cousin Mary

03. Countdown

04. Spiral

05. Syeeda’s Song Flute

06. Naima

07. Mr. P.C.

Disc 2

01. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)

02. Naima (Alternate Take)

03. Like Sonny (Alternate Take)

04. Countdown (Alternate Take)

05. Syeeda’s Song Flute (Alternate Take)

06. Cousin Mary (Alternate Take)

07. Giant Steps (Alternate Version Two False Start)

08. Giant Steps (Alternate Take)

Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Giant Steps

02. Cousin Mary

03. Countdown

04. Spiral

05. Syeeda’s Song Flute

06. Naima

07. Mr. P.C.

08. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)

09. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 2, False Start)

10. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)

11. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 4, Incomplete)

12. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 5)

13. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 6, False Start)

14. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 7, Incomplete)

15. Giant Steps (Alternate, Take 8)

16. Naima (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)

17. Naima (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)

18. Naima (Alternate, Take 3)

19. Naima (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)

20. Naima (Alternate, Take 5)

21. Naima (Alternate, Take 6)

22. Like Sonny (Rehearsal 1, False Start)

23. Like Sonny (Rehearsal 2, Incomplete)

24. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)

25. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)

26. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)

27. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)

28. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 5)

29. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 6, Incomplete)

30. Like Sonny (Alternate, Take 7)

31. Countdown (Alternate Take)

32. Syeeda’s Song Flute (Alternate Take)

33. Cousin Mary (Alternate Take)

34. Giant Steps Take 3 (Incomplete)

35. Giant Steps Take 6 (Alternate)