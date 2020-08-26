John Lennon’s Solo Songs Remixed from Scratch for Deluxe Box Set Gimme Some Truth

A collection of John Lennon’s most beloved solo songs has been remixed from scratch for the new deluxe box set Gimme Some Truth. It’s available on October 9th, 2020, which would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday.
The new collection was executive produced by Yoko Ono, with additional production from Sean Lennon. Together, they selected 36 tracks, which they then entrusted to Grammy-winning engineer Paul Hicks, who had previously worked on the 2018 release Imagine — The Ultimate Collection.
But while that may have been the “ultimate collection”, this new box set is being advertised as the “Ultimate Listening Experience.” Using new transfers of the original multitracks, Hicks and his colleague Sam Gannon completed the final mixes utilizing only vintage analog equipment at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Afterwards, the tracks were mastered in analog by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios.
The finished product is available in a variety of packages and price ranges. The high-end deluxe box set comes with two CDs and one 128-page book, which tells the story of each of the 36 songs using interviews, letters, lyrics sheets, memorabilia, and polaroid pictures. As hard as it is to believe for a life as scrutinized as Lennon’s, the book also promises never-before-seen pictures. The deluxe box also contains a fold-out poster, two post cards, a bumper sticker, and a Blue-Ray audio disc.
Gimme Some Truth also comes in less-exhaustive collections. There’s the four-LP set, which contains all the same songs but comes with an 8-page booklet, as well as the poster, postcards, and bumper sticker. Then there’s a two-CD set with a booklet instead of the book, as well as shorter two-LP and one-CD editions.
In the preface to the 128-page book, Ono writes about Lennon’s legacy on his 80th birthday. She reflects,
“John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding. He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It’s in our hands.”
Gimme Some Truth is available starting on October 9th, and pre-orders have already begun. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.
Lennon remains relevant almost 40 years after his death. Recently, some activists called for “Imagine” to replace the US National Anthem.
Gimme Some Truth Two CD Deluxe Box Set Artwork:
Gimme Some Truth 4 LP Box Set Tracklist:
Gimme Some Truth Two CD Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:
CD1
01. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
02. Cold Turkey
03. Working Class Hero
04. Isolation
05. Love
06. God
07. Power to the People
08. Imagine
09. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (Live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out the Blue
18. I Know (I Know)
CD2
01. Whatever Gets You Thru the Night
02. Bless You
03. #9 Dream
04. Steel and Glass
05. Stand by Me
06. Angel Baby
07. (Just Like) Starting Over
08. I’m Losing You
09. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching the Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I’m Stepping Out
16. Grow Old with Me
17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
18. Give Peace A Chance
Blue-Ray Audio Disc
All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in high definition audio as:
01. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
02. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
03. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes
