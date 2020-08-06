Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

John Parish and PJ Harvey’s Dance Hall at Louise Point Receives Vinyl Reissue

The latest release as part of Harvey's year-long vinyl reissue campaign

by
on August 06, 2020, 11:01am
0 comments
PJ Harvey and John Parish
PJ Harvey and John Parish

PJ Harvey is amidst a year-long vinyl reissue campaign of her entire back catalog. She’s already announced fresh pressings for Dry, Rid of Me, and To Bring You My Love, each of which comes accompanied by previously unreleased demos. Next up on the docket is a reissue of her first collaborative album with John Parish, 1996’s Dance Hall at Louise Point.

Due out on October 2nd, the 180-gram vinyl was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, with Parish himself overseeing the entire process. What’s more, release will be accompanied by full restorations of the Paris and Harvey’s videos for “Is That All There Is?” and “That Was My Veil”. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Dance Hall at Louise Point is the first of two collaborative albums between Parish and Harvey. Their sophomore effort, A Woman a Man Walked By, dropped in 2009.

John Parish and PJ Harvey's Dance Hall at Louise Point

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
A Quiz to Find Your Perfect Wine
A Quiz to Find Your Perfect Wine
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
She Dies Tomorrow Is a Pandemic Mood: Review
Next Story
Migos’ Takeoff Faces Rape Allegations in New Lawsuit
No comments