Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

John Wick 5 to Be Filmed Back-to-Back with John Wick 4

Production is slated to begin early next year

by
on August 06, 2020, 6:20pm
0 comments
John Wick 3: Parabellum (Lionsgate)
John Wick 3: Parabellum (Lionsgate)

Who’s ready for more John Wick? Lionsgate has announced a fifth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, which will be filmed back-to-back with the upcoming fourth installment.

John Wick 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on Memorial Day 2022. A release date for the fifth film has not yet been set.

Lionsgate plans to commence production on both films early next year, once Reeves wraps filming The Matrix 4.

The first three John Wick movies collectively grossed nearly $600 million worldwide. Last year, Lionsgate announced plans for a female-led spinoff called Ballerina, which is being penned by John Wick 3 screenwriter Shay Hatten. Additionally, a John Wick-inspired TV series is development at Starz.

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
A Quiz to Find Your Perfect Wine
A Quiz to Find Your Perfect Wine
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
Quebec Is Now Allowed to Hold Music Festivals
No comments