John Wick 5 to Be Filmed Back-to-Back with John Wick 4

John Wick 3: Parabellum (Lionsgate)

Who’s ready for more John Wick? Lionsgate has announced a fifth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, which will be filmed back-to-back with the upcoming fourth installment.

John Wick 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on Memorial Day 2022. A release date for the fifth film has not yet been set.



Lionsgate plans to commence production on both films early next year, once Reeves wraps filming The Matrix 4.

The first three John Wick movies collectively grossed nearly $600 million worldwide. Last year, Lionsgate announced plans for a female-led spinoff called Ballerina, which is being penned by John Wick 3 screenwriter Shay Hatten. Additionally, a John Wick-inspired TV series is development at Starz.