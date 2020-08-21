Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Skewers Trump During Democratic National Convention: Watch

"Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there"

by
on August 20, 2020, 11:02pm
0 comments
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

During a presidential campaign, the vice presidential nominee typically serves as the attack dog. Former Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus certainly played that role during the final night of the Democratic National Convention. While serving as the evening’s host, Louis-Dreyfus repeatedly ripped Donald Trump with stinging one-liners.

“Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there,” Louis-Dreyfus remarked at one point. Later, she proclaimed, “If we all vote there is nothing Facebook, Fox News or Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”

While recounting the time Biden reached out after reading an article about her in the Amtrak magazine Arrive, Louis-Dreyfus quipped, “Joe Biden not only knows how to read, but also, he reads everything.”

She also took pot shots at Trump while encouraging viewers to text “303330” for more information on how to vote. “30330 — that would be the president’s golf score, if he didn’t cheat,” Louis-Dreyfus cracked. She later quipped, “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. 30330. Anyone can do it!”

Louis-Dreyfus even pre-empted Trump’s own attacks against her: “Tomorrow, Donald Trump will call me a washed up, horse faced, has been with terrible ratings. Well, with all due respect, it takes one to know one.”

Elsewhere during the final night of the DNC, The Chicks performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and John Legend and Common paid tribute to John Lewis with a powerful rendition of “Glory”.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
The Chicks Perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Democratic National Convention: Watch
Next Story
JAY-Z and Pharrell Team for New Single “Entrepreneur”: Stream
No comments