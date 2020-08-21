Julia Louis-Dreyfus Skewers Trump During Democratic National Convention: Watch

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

During a presidential campaign, the vice presidential nominee typically serves as the attack dog. Former Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus certainly played that role during the final night of the Democratic National Convention. While serving as the evening’s host, Louis-Dreyfus repeatedly ripped Donald Trump with stinging one-liners.

“Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there,” Louis-Dreyfus remarked at one point. Later, she proclaimed, “If we all vote there is nothing Facebook, Fox News or Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”



While recounting the time Biden reached out after reading an article about her in the Amtrak magazine Arrive, Louis-Dreyfus quipped, “Joe Biden not only knows how to read, but also, he reads everything.”

She also took pot shots at Trump while encouraging viewers to text “303330” for more information on how to vote. “30330 — that would be the president’s golf score, if he didn’t cheat,” Louis-Dreyfus cracked. She later quipped, “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. 30330. Anyone can do it!”

Louis-Dreyfus even pre-empted Trump’s own attacks against her: “Tomorrow, Donald Trump will call me a washed up, horse faced, has been with terrible ratings. Well, with all due respect, it takes one to know one.”

Elsewhere during the final night of the DNC, The Chicks performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and John Legend and Common paid tribute to John Lewis with a powerful rendition of “Glory”.

