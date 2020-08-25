Justin Townes Earle Died From “Probable Drug Overdose”

Investigators believe Justin Townes Earle died from a “probable drug overdose.”

According to Don Aaron, public affairs officer of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (via WKRN), Earle’s body was discovered at his home in Nashville on Sunday, August 23rd. Officers were called to his home to perform a welfare check because no one had seen or heard from since Thursday of last week. Upon entering the home, the Nashville Fire Department found him dead.



While autopsy results are forthcoming, there were no signs of a struggle or foul play and the preliminary investigation showed the death was a “probable drug overdose.”

Earle, who was 38 at the time of his death, had been open about his struggles with addiction. He began using heroin at 14 and overdosed five times by the time he was 21. However, in 2017, he celebrated 10 years of sobriety.

On Tuesday afternoon, Justin’s father, country musician Steve Earle, paid tribute to his son by sharing a photograph of the two together:

Justin Townes Earle 1982-2020 pic.twitter.com/AzerqkUZa1 — Steve Earle (@SteveEarle) August 24, 2020

If you’re suffering from addiction, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.