Kanye West Accuses Democrats of Spying on His Campaign

Democrats have accused Kanye of submitting fake signatures in an attempt to get on the presidential ballot

on August 11, 2020, 11:04am
Kanye West

Kanye West is taking a page from Donald Trump’s playbook by accusing his political rivals of spying on his presidential campaign.

As previously reported, Kanye was recently booted from Illinois’ presidential ballot after it was discovered that many of the signatures he submitted were fraudulent. He’s now facing similar allegations in Wisconsin, as state Democrats have launched a complaint questioning the veracity of Kanye’s submitted signatures. Additionally, they say he missed the August 4th filing deadline.

In response, Kanye has accused Wisconsin’s Democratic Party of spying on his campaign. In his own complaint obtained by TMZ, Kanye said Democrats hired “a private investigator to track his signature-gathering street team as part of an ‘organized effort of harassment and intimidation’ against his candidacy.”

A bipartisan elections commission in Wisconsin will review both complaints and ultimately decide whether Kanye will be allowed on the ballot.

Given these allegations, some political observers have begun to wonder whether Kanye could face a voter fraud investigation. It’s worth noting that one of the GOP operatives currently working with him previously pleaded guilty to voter fraud in 2008.

