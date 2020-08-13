King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share New Song “Some of Us”: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are back to doing what they do best: releasing staggering amounts of music. The latest offering is “Some of Us”, and it comes with a nightmare-inducing music video.

You’d think the Aussie rockers had been watching Lovecraft Country judging from the lyrics. Stu Mackenzie sings of “Ancient tombs like sand-filled wombs,” to reflect upon the passage of “untold aeons.” Guitars match Mackenzie note-for-note, sounding for all the world like a demon chorus engaged in a psych-rock sing-a-long.



According to a statement on social media, “Some of Us” was written earlier this year. The band said,

“This Cookie penned, Stu sung song came together early this year as the world was slowly descending into madness, but before it was truly on fire. Can’t wait to show y’all some more tunes before we go down in flames.”

The music video was directed by John Angus Stewart, and it views the band through the lens of a thermal heat sensor. Does this make King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard look like they are on fire? Yes. And when they pour liquid over their faces, does it look like blood? Double yes. But the song itself isn’t some kind of death metal extravaganza, and instead returns King Gizzard to their psychedelic roots. Check out “Some of Us” below.

Last month, King Gizzard shared “Honey”, their first new material since Infest the Rats’ Nest dropped last summer. In the interim, they’ve found time to release four live albums, including three to benefit Australia’s bushfire relief efforts, as well as April’s Chunky Shrapnel.