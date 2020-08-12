KISS Reschedule US Tour Dates with David Lee Roth for 2021

KISS, photo by Autumn Andel

KISS have rescheduled the upcoming U.S. leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates, which will still feature support from David Lee Roth, will now take place in 2021.

Up until now, there had been no official word on the late summer / early fall run, which was set to launch in a few weeks. On Wednesday (August 12th), the band announced that the U.S. outing will now kick off August 18th, 2021 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and run through an October 6th, 2021 show in Lafayette, Louisiana.



Earlier this year, KISS were able to get in most of the winter North American leg of their farewell tour, with only three dates affected by the pandemic. Those shows have been incorporated into the 2021 itinerary, as well.

Tickets for the postponed 2020 shows will be honored for the 2021 gigs. Fans who can’t make the new dates can request a full refund, while those who want to purchase tickets can do so here.

The pandemic also affected the KISS Kruise, which will now take place October 29th through November 3rd, 2021.

As it stands right now, KISS are slated to tour South America in November and December of 2020, but given the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in that region, it’s likely a long shot that those shows will take place as scheduled.

See KISS’ rescheduled U.S. tour dates below.

KISS 2021 US Tour Dates with David Lee Roth:

08/18 – Mansfield, MA. @ Great Woods

08/19 – Bangor, ME @ Waterfront

08/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall *

08/22 – Hartford, CT @ Meadows

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank

08/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek

08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood

09/01 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

09/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob

09/04 – Tinley Park, IL @ The World

09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus

09/17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight

09/18 – George, WA @ The Gorge

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA

09/25 – Chula Vista, CA. @ North Island

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky

09/29 – Austin, TX @ 360

10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies

10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK

10/05 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast

10/06 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

* = no David Lee Roth