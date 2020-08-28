Menu
Ani DiFranco on Capital Punishment, Working with Inmates, and the Prison Music Project

Legendary singer-songwriter also weighs in on the upcoming election

by
on August 28, 2020, 4:00pm
Ani DiFranco speaks with Kyle Meredith about her collaboration with the Prison Music Project on Long Time Gone. DiFranco takes us through her team up with Zoe Boekbinder, who brought in songs from inmates incarcerated within New Folsom Prison, and how it’s set to be adapted into a stage play. The legendary musician and activist also weighs in on capital punishment, citizen journalism, her hopes for Joe Biden, and the importance of voting in November’s election.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

