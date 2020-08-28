Ani DiFranco on Capital Punishment, Working with Inmates, and the Prison Music Project

Kyle Meredith With... Ani DiFranco

Ani DiFranco speaks with Kyle Meredith about her collaboration with the Prison Music Project on Long Time Gone. DiFranco takes us through her team up with Zoe Boekbinder, who brought in songs from inmates incarcerated within New Folsom Prison, and how it’s set to be adapted into a stage play. The legendary musician and activist also weighs in on capital punishment, citizen journalism, her hopes for Joe Biden, and the importance of voting in November’s election.

