Bob Mould on Minneapolis, Trans Rights, and the 2020 Election

Kyle Meredith With... Bob Mould

Bob Mould speaks with Kyle Meredith about his politically-charged new album Blue Hearts. The former Hüsker Dü frontman discusses the diversity of the Minneapolis scene during his band’s early days, what it’s been like to watch his old town during the George Floyd era, and the differences between ’80s politics and today.

Mould also reminisces on his then-struggles as a gay man and how they informed the band’s iconic Zen Arcade. Mould then goes on to to talk about the upcoming presidential election, how helping trans people is the current focus in the LGBTQ+ community, and how his new song “Forecast of Rain” reflects on his religious upbringing.

