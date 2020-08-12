Menu
Bootsy Collins on Togetherness, Tragedies, and How We’re Missing the “Hippie Side of Things”

Legend discusses the global gathering behind his new single "Stars"

on August 12, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Bootsy Collins
Kyle Meredith With... Bootsy Collins

Bootsy Collins calls Kyle Meredith to talk about “Stars”. The new single finds the legend collaborating with EmiSunshine, Cornel West, Bela Fleck, and a “collage of cultures” from around the world. Together, they discuss how the collaboration was created during quarantine, donating to MusiCares, and the way it sets up the new album out this Fall. Collins also discusses global themes of togetherness, the tragedies that bring us together, and how we’re missing “the hippie side of things.”

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

