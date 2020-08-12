Bootsy Collins on Togetherness, Tragedies, and How We’re Missing the “Hippie Side of Things”

Kyle Meredith With... Bootsy Collins

Bootsy Collins calls Kyle Meredith to talk about “Stars”. The new single finds the legend collaborating with EmiSunshine, Cornel West, Bela Fleck, and a “collage of cultures” from around the world. Together, they discuss how the collaboration was created during quarantine, donating to MusiCares, and the way it sets up the new album out this Fall. Collins also discusses global themes of togetherness, the tragedies that bring us together, and how we’re missing “the hippie side of things.”

