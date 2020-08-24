The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde on Why Hate Is a Strong Word

Kyle Meredith With... Chrissie Hynde

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



The Pretenders‘ legendary singer-songwriter Chrissie Hynde gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s new record, Hate For Sale. Hynde talks about writing with her touring guitarist James Walbourne, looking back to the ’50s and ’60s for their sound, and the return of original drummer Martin Chambers. She also goes on to speak about hate as a strong word, love as a drug addiction, and her Bob Dylan quarantine covers series.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter