Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Jarvis Cocker on the Need for Communication

The English legend discusses the influences and themes in Beyond the Pale

by
on August 07, 2020, 4:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Jarvis Cocker
Kyle Meredith With... Jarvis Cocker

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Jarvis Cocker gives Kyle Meredith a ring to gab about Beyond the Pale, an album that finds him with a new band called JARV IS. The former Pulp frontman tells us how many of the songs were finished live on stage, taking inspiration from Leonard Cohen, the fine line between direct inspiration and mimicry, and writing about human statues. Cocker also draws the line from his themes to our current need for communication and briefly revisits Pulp’s “Like A Friend” from the Great Expectations soundtrack.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
Dream Theater Founders John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy Reunite on New Song “Terminal Velocity”: Stream
Next Story
A Republican Congressional Candidate Is All Hot and Bothered About Cardi B and Megan’s “WAP Video”
No comments